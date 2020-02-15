Local
Man Threatens Workers, Drives by Former Workplace With Loaded Rifle: Police

29-year-old Corey Godinez, of Derry, was arrested Friday, one day after he allegedly made violent threats toward his former co-workers

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and The Associated Press

Merrimack police say a man accused of threatening former co-workers has been arrested after he drove by his former workplace with a loaded semiautomatic rifle and handgun in his car.

Twenty-nine-year-old Corey Godinez, of Derry, was arrested Friday as police were investigating the threats at the LifeLine Ambulance where he used to work.

Police say Godinez threatened employees Thursday and suggested to one that "he had enough firepower to take people out, and that he did not care how many people had to get hurt."

Officers who were on scene Friday investigating the matter stopped the 29-year-old after identifying his car. Police discovered Godinez had weapons in his vehicle during a roadside investigation, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

While executing a search warrant for the suspect's vehicle, officers seized a loaded handgun as well as an AR-15 rifle with multiple loaded magazines, as well as additional ammunition.

Godinez is facing multiple charges including criminal threatening, attempted first- and second-degree assault, harassment, and loitering or prowling.

He was held on preventative detention and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

It was not immediately known if Godinez is being represented by an attorney.

