Man to Face Judge for Allegedly Recording Boy in School Locker Room

A Massachusetts man is expected to face a judge Monday for allegedly recording a boy in a locker room during a wrestling tournament in Chelmsford over the weekend, police say.

David Menard, 54, of Waltham, is facing charges of possession of child pornography and videotaping or electronically surveilling a person nude or partially nude.

A boy changing in the Chelmsford High School locker room Saturday afternoon looked up and saw Menard recording him with his cellphone, investigators have said. The boy told his coaches, who detained Menard until officers could arrive.

Menard willingly handed his phone to the coaches who confronted him, Chelmsford police said. Officers later found multiple cameras, laptops and recording devices inside his car, and are waiting on search warrants to study the devices for further potential evidence.

Both police and parents of students who attended the tournament are now concerned about whether there are any other victims. Nearly two dozen school districts from across New England attended the wrestling event.

"It's really disturbing and, I guess, how do you protect them?" said parent Dena Seelen. "It becomes overwhelming as a parent and I think that the city, how are they going to protect all of the kids? There's a lot of school events going on all the time. No kid is more important than the next kid or the next event."

Menard was due to face the felony charges in Lowell District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.