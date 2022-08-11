Man to Plead Guilty in 2019 Death of Great Niece, 11

A man who was charged in the 2019 death of his great niece in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was set to plead guilty in court Thursday, prosecutors said.

Miguel Rivera was due in Lawrence Superior Court, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

The Lawrence native was arrested on charges of permitting serious bodily injury to a child and misleading investigators in the death of Precious Wallaces, an 11-year-old from Haverhill. He was later charged with raping a child by force.

The victim was not identified in court, but prosecutors have said the charge stemmed from the autopsy of Precious, his great niece, who died at a hospital days after she was found unresponsive.

Few details were initially released about what led to Precious' death. Authorities said the Haverhill middle schooler had been staying with Rivera at a Jackson Street rooming house with another child.

An autopsy later found that Precious had fentanyl in her system when she died. Police said he waited 13 minutes before calling 911 as he flushed drugs down the toilet.

Rivera told police he feared Precious had taken his prescription sleeping pills and he didn't call 911 right away because he was "scared." His family said he watched Precious every weekend and loved her.

