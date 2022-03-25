Local

Massachusetts

Man Tried to Lure Teenage Girl Into His Car in Sharon: Police

The victim ran away and was not hurt during the interaction, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC 10

Police in Sharon, Massachusetts are investigating after a man reportedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car while she was walking down the street.

Police said the teen reported she was walking alone on Massapoag Avenue near Horizons Road around 8:30 p.m. on March 18 when she was approached by a driver who asked her for directions. When she started to give him directions, the man tried to lure her into the car.

The teen ran away and made it home safely, police said. The incident was reported several days later.

The suspect was described as a man driving a white "muscle car" with a loud exhaust." Anyone with information is asked to call the Sharon Police Department tip line at 781-784-5692 or email reportatip@townofsharon.org.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSharoncommunity alertsuspicious person
