Man Wanted By Cops Flees Traffic Stop, Causes Deadly Crash in Taunton: State Police

Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, will face criminal charges, Massachusetts State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man has been arrested after he fled a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Middleborough, Massachusetts, and then crashed into a car in Taunton, killing the woman behind the wheel, state police announced.

Massachusetts State Police say Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, was being targeted by a narcotics task force team when they attempted to stop his Toyota Highlander. Bannister-Sanchez allegedly fled the traffic stop.

According to state police, task force members, who were in unmarked cruisers, did not pursue Bannister-Sanchez when he sped away. No other state police cruisers pursued the suspect, either, whose identity was already known to law enforcement.

Several minutes later, police allege Bannister-Sanchez's SUV crashed into a car on Kingman Road in Taunton. Members of the task force responded to the crash, along with other state police patrols and local police.

The woman driving the car suffered fatal injuries, police said. Her name has not been released. Pictures from the scene showed the woman's car sustained significant damage in the wreck.

Following the crash, police say Bannister-Sanchez ran away on foot but was located and detained by bystanders and a state trooper.

Bannister-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported with potential injuries to Morton Hospital, where he remains under police guard.

Police are still determining what charges Bannister-Sanchez will face, but confirmed he will face criminal charges.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

