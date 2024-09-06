Man wanted for aggravated assault in Boston, police say

A man is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident last week in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 28, Boston police said. Details surrounding the alleged assault weren't released.

The man was described as being in his 30s, who was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black hat and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).