Boston

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Boston, police say

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463)

By Staff Reports

Boston Police Department

A man is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident last week in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 28, Boston police said. Details surrounding the alleged assault weren't released.

The man was described as being in his 30s, who was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black hat and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463). 

More Roxbury news

Aug 23

Man accused of peeping in Roxbury is a level 3 sex offender, prosecutors say

Boston Aug 19

Man charged in Boston diner stabbing held without bail

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us