Man Wanted for Attempted Knife Assault on Orange Line Train

MBTA transit police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with an attempted knife assault on an Orange Line train last month.

Transit police released two photos Friday of the person of interest in the incident at the MBTA's Back Bay station, and are hoping someone will recognize the man.

Wanted for Identification re: Assault by Knife Investigation #MBTA Back Bay Station. https://t.co/YCc23t2zdh pic.twitter.com/LtLMxmvXv7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 15, 2022

According to transit police, around 7:30 p.m. on March 25, the man allegedly threatened and attempted to assault the victim with a knife. The assailant allegedly accused the victim of speaking too loudly.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was afraid and fled off the Orange Line car to escape the incident, transit police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigation unit at 617-222-1050, or send an anonymous text to 873873.