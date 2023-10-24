Man wanted for domestic assault leads police on multi-town car chase in central Maine

A man wanted for domestic assault led police on a car chase through multiple central Maine communities on Monday.

Shortly before noon on Monday, deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office were asked to assist Franklin County law enforcement agencies who were attempting to stop a male driver wanted by Farmington police for aggravated domestic assault.

The driver refused to stop, and a chase began in Franklin County and then entered into Androscoggin County as the suspect traveled south on Route 4 into Livermore and then into Turner.

As the chase continued, deputies attempted to deploy a tire deflation device, but they said the suspect was able to avoid them. Androscoggin County deputies then took over the chase from the Franklin County agencies and the suspect continued driving south on Route 4 into Auburn.

Another deputy from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office was able to set up the tire deflation device on Center Street in Auburn near several car dealerships. The tire deflation device worked, and the suspect vehicle then left the road and struck a utility pole in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Cesar J. Vergara, 28, of Cicero, Illinois, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle he was driving was a black 2015 GMC Acadia SUV registered out of Illinois. The SUV sustained front end damage and was towed from the scene.

In addition to the domestic violence charges out of Farmington, Vergara will faces felony charges of eluding a law enforcement officer and passing a road block out of Androscoggin County. He was turned over to Franklin County authorities for processing.