Man Wanted in Connection With Jamaica Plain Sex Assault, Home Invasion Arrested in Virginia

Washington Pearson faces several charges in connection to the October incident

A man was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia in connection with a sexual assault and home invasion in Jamaica Plain, according to the Boston Police Department.

Washington Pearson, 55, of Boston, was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals, a news release from BPD said. Pearson was wanted on several charges in connection to an incident on the Arborway that happened Oct. 24.

He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape and breaking and entering.

Pearson is expected to be arraigned in Virginia before being extradited back to Massachusetts, pending an extradition hearing.

Police did not release many details about the incident when it happened last month. Additional information has not been provided.

