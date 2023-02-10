Local

Worcester

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Kelvin Verde is 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and distinctive tattoos, police said

By Asher Klein and Mike Pescaro

A Worcester police wanted poster for Kelvin Verde, suspected of murder in an Oct. 24, 2022, shooting in the city.
Handout

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year.

Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Verde, who was last known to live in Worcester, is asked to call police at 508-799-8651 or by calling 911. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Verde is 6-foot-4 and 220 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and distinctive tattoos, police said, sharing images from April.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The shooting took place around 8:40 a.m. on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills, police have said. The 28-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us