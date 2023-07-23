Man wanted in deadly Vermont shooting arrested getting off plane in NYC

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Vermont in May that left one man dead and another injured.

Devon Dennis, 43, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday as he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on a plane from Jamaica, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Dennis is jailed pending an initial appearance next week in Queens County Criminal Court. He will be extradited to Vermont to face second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. An email seeking comment was left with a defense attorney listed in court records.

Juan Sierra, 27, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was shot and killed in Brookfield, Vermont on May 12. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Miguel Fuentes, 29, also of Springfield, Massachusetts, was also shot but drove from the scene and was assisted by a passerby several miles away, police said. The passerby called 911. He was taken to the hospital and survived.

The shooting was drug-related, police said.

Police identified Dennis as a suspect and learned that he had traveled to Jamaica on May 13 from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. He flew back from Jamaica on Saturday where he was met and arrested by members of Homeland Security Investigations, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New York City Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.