Man wanted in Massachusetts was hiding at Connecticut campsite for months: officials

U.S. Marshals Service

A man who was wanted in Massachusetts is in custody after U.S. Marshals found him at a secluded campsite in Woodstock, Connecticut, where officials believe he had been hiding for months.

The 40-year-old man was wanted by police in Franklin, Mass. and New Bedford, Mass. on charges including child pornography, photographing intimate parts of a child, intimidation of a witness, reckless endangerment of a child, threatening, obscene matter to a minor, assault and battery, according to U.S. Marshals.

He is in the custody of Connecticut State Police as a fugitive from justice and awaits extradition back to Massachusetts to face the charges against him.

