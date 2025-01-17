Lowell

Man wanted in Milwaukee homicide arrested in Lowell

Bryan Marrero-Carrasco, 24, was wanted in Wisconsin on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide; he was captured Thursday in Massachusetts

A man being sought in a Wisconsin killing was arrested Thursday in Lowell, Massachusetts, authorities said Friday.

Police in Lowell said 24-year-old Bryan Marrero-Carrasco was wanted on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide out of Milwaukee. They did not share any specific information about the case.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Lowell police, Massachusetts State Police and Middlesex County Sheriff's Office contributed to Marrero-Carrasco's arrest on a fugitive from justice charge.

Marrero-Carrasco faced a judge and was ordered to be held at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction amid proceedings to extradite him to Wisconsin.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

