Man Wanted on Murder Charge in Mass. Is Killed in Tenn. Traffic Stop

A man on the Massachusetts Most Wanted list was killed during a traffic stop in Tennessee this weekend, prosecutors said Monday.

Marvin Veiga, 32, was wanted on murder and gun charges out of Plymouth County for a fatal shooting in Brockton on Oct. 13.

But Veiga was fatally shot by police in Nashville Saturday morning. He had "advanced on the officer brandishing a large butcher knife in each of his hands," according a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

NBC affiliate News4 Nashville reported that the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. Nashville police didn't initially identify the man who was shot.

Body camera video released by the Metro Nashville Police Department showed the man trying to get into a cruiser despite being warned not to by an officer, then running at the officer with what appear to be knifes in his hands. The officer, who'd earlier yelled, "Drop the knife, I don't want to shoot you," shot the man running at him three times.

Veiga was indicted in March, along with another man who was later arrested, in the October shooting of Manuel Duarte, 25, in Brockton, prosecutors said. Veiga was added to Massachusetts' most wanted list on March 18.

The other man indicted in Duarte's shooting, 29-year-old Takari Elliot, has pleaded guilty and is being held without bail, according to prosecutors.