Man Who Allegedly Jumped Out of Roxbury High-Rise Amid Death Investigation Due in Court

The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story window in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood to evade police amid a death investigation is due in court Wednesday.

Officers found the man, along with a dead body, in a high-rise apartment building on Northampton Street Sunday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.

Michael Perry, 37, is expected in court for an arraignment after spending time in the hospital. He's facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge.

Investigators said that they discovered the dead body after officers responded to a well-being check at the apartment shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. When police showed up, they said they saw the body and also came across Perry, who was allegedly threatening the officers.

At that point, a SWAT team was called in and attempted to de-escalate the situation, police said. Perry, though, allegedly jumped out of the window and got caught on something outside the building, leaving him dangling in the air.

Officers were able to be pull him back in from the floor below, and he was taken to the hospital, police said.

New details could be revealed about the death investigation during Perry's Wednesday arraignment.