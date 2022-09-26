Man Who Allegedly Shot at Boston Police Officer Expected in Court

A man is expected in court to face multiple charges Monday after allegedly firing multiple rounds and striking a Boston police officer's vehicle Sunday evening in Roxbury.
Alberto Polanco, 20, of Roxbury, is set to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court to face charges that include assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a welling, according to the Boston Police Department.
An on-duty officer in plain clothes was conducting an investigation on Waumbeck Street Sunday evening, when Polanco allegedly approached the officer's vehicle and fired multiple rounds at it, according to BPD. He hit the vehicle twice, and left the scene, according to police.
The plainclothes officer gave a description of Polanco to responding police, who were able to track him down nearby and take him into custody, according to a news release.
It's not immediately clear if Polanco has a lawyer who can speak to the charges to be filed against him.