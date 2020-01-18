Local
Providence

Man Who Escaped Custody at Rhode Island Hospital Sought: Police

The 19-year-old man had been apprehended Friday for an incident on Tuesday

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

187062332
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man arrested for breaking and entering has escaped from custody while at a hospital in Rhode Island, police said Saturday.

David Marroquin, 19, of Providence, had been apprehended Friday for an incident that happened Tuesday.

Police say Marroquin complained of injuries and was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, where he fled.

Local

Bernie Sanders 16 mins ago

Sanders Steps Up Appeals to Women After Flap With Warren

lowell 42 mins ago

Speed Limits, Parking Bans in Effect as Crews Prepare for Winter Storm

Marroquin was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, a jean jacket with fur on the collar and white and red Nike sneakers, police said.

They also urged caution because Marroquin is known to carry firearms and had a knife during the alleged break-in.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode IslandRhode Island HospitalDavid MarroquinEscaped Custody
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us