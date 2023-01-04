Man Armed With Machete Killed in Police Shooting in Cambridge, DA Says

A man who was allegedly armed with a machete was killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Cambridge police confirmed they were called to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets to investigate the report of the man who appeared to be in distress. During the confrontation, a Cambridge Police officer shot the man, the DA said. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police warned to expect traffic delays in the area while they continue to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.