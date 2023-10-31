Man with rifle shot and killed by police in Rumford, Maine

Police say they shot and killed a man near the police station in Rumford, Maine, on Monday night.

Around 8:21 p.m. Monday, officers from the Rumford Police Department and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office were interviewing a citizen in front of the Rumford police station who was concerned about being followed around town by a vehicle driven by an unknown subject.

As the officers were talking with the citizen, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle drove up in front of the police station and confronted the officers with a rifle.

Shots were fired by two officers, and the man was subsequently taken by ambulance to Rumford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 8:45 p.m.

Police have identified the man who was killed as 23-year-old Sean. B. Dyment, of Canton, Maine.

The two officers involved in the shooting -- Oxford County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Joshua Aylward and Deputy Matthew Steinort -- have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office.

No further details were released.