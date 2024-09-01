Man, woman arrested after double stabbing in Mattapan

Two people were arrested Saturday night after a double stabbing in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston police say Luxury Lee, 29, of Fall River, and Kamaree Lee-Eliot, 26, of Dorchester, were taken into custody around 11:18 p.m. Saturday and are facing several charges.

According to police, officers originally responded to the area of 70 West Selden Street for a report of a fight and found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with with non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim told police that she had been pistol whipped.

Officers saw a suspect begin to walk away from a group and went up behind a woman, allegedly passing her an unknown object.

The woman immediately began to run from officers, according to police, and she allegedly refused to stop, despite officers' orders. She was seen throwing the unknown object into a front yard, and officers were quickly able to locate a firearm there.

The woman was then placed into handcuffs, followed shortly after by the male suspect, police said.

According to police, while officers were still on scene, they were advised that a second man had taken himself to a local hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The firearm that was allegedly thrown by one of the suspects was later determined to be a Polymer 80 Ghost Gun with sixteen rounds in a high-capacity magazine and it was equipped with a laser sight attachment, police say.

Both suspects were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device. Lee-Elliot was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if they had obtained attorneys.