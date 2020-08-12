Local

suspicious death

Man, Woman Found Dead in Dover, NH Apartment

Authorities are investigating the deaths as suspicious

By Mary Markos

Authorities are investigating what they describe as the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in an apartment in Dover, New Hampshire, Tuesday night.

Dover police officers were searching for a missing person when they found the man and woman dead in the 577 Central Avenue apartment complex around 9 p.m., according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Dover Police Chief William Breault.

Police believe the incident to be "self-contained" and there does not appear to be any threat of danger to the public. No further information was immediately available.

