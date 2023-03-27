Local

MANCHESTER

Man Wounded After Overnight Police Shooting in Manchester

No police officers were physically hurt during the incident, authorities said

A man was wounded during a police shooting late Sunday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the city's police department and state attorney general's office.

The police shooting happened on Maple Street at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the Manchester Police Department said. The man who was wounded was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

No officers were physically injured, Manchester police said, adding that there is not a threat to the public.

The Manchester Police Department is investigating, with the help of New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Maple Street was to be closed from Valley Street to Auburn Street "for an extended period of time."

The AG's office said that everyone involved has been identified, although they have not been publicly named.

Additional information has not been released.

