Man Wounded After Overnight Police Shooting in Manchester

A man was wounded during a police shooting late Sunday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the city's police department and state attorney general's office.

The police shooting happened on Maple Street at around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the Manchester Police Department said. The man who was wounded was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

No officers were physically injured, Manchester police said, adding that there is not a threat to the public.

The Manchester Police Department is investigating, with the help of New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Maple Street was to be closed from Valley Street to Auburn Street "for an extended period of time."

The AG's office said that everyone involved has been identified, although they have not been publicly named.

Additional information has not been released.