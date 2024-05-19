Man, youth injured in Springfield shooting

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield police say they responded to the 0-100 block of Kenyon St. around 3:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and found a man and a youth with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Hospital. The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening, while the juvenile male has serious injuries, police say.

Further information about what happened has not been released, including a possible suspect.

Springfield detectives are investigating.