New Hampshire

Manchester man accused in ‘brutal' stabbing outside local convenience store

Police say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Manchester, New Hampshire man has been charged in what police described as a brutal stabbing outside a city convenience store last week.

Kyle Bisson, 25, faces charges of second-degree assault and falsifying evidence after the stabbing outside Bunny's Convenience Store on Elm Street Friday. Police say the attack left a 42-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators allege that the victim repeatedly tried to run away during the fight and Bisson followed, stabbing him. The two did not appear to know one another, according to police.

Bisson was released on bail conditions that included no contact with the victim.

Police warn that they believe Bisson is a danger to others due to the "extreme violence and randomness" of the crime. Bisson has a previous conviction for domestic violence, police noted.

