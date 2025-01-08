New Hampshire

Driver charged in deadly 5-car crash in Manchester, NH

A 53-year-old man died of his injuries from the crash, while four other people suffered minor injuries.

By Thea DiGiammerino

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A driver has been charged after a deadly five-car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire late last year.

Najean Mars, 19, is facing charges of negligent homicide, second-degree assault and reckless conduct for the crash on Nov. 22 in the area of Maple Street and Silver Street.

A 53-year-old man driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died at the hospital. He has been identified as Melvin Pfeifer of Manchester.

A passenger in Pfeifer's vehicle suffered minor injuries. Three other people, riding in two other vehicles, also suffered minor injuries.

The fourth and fifth cars involved in the crash were parked on Maple Street.

All the vehicles sustained significant damage, according to police.

Mars' bail was set at $5,000.

The crash remains investigation. If you have any information about the incident you are urged to call 603-668-8711.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old

Kelly Ayotte 18 hours ago

What to expect in the Kelly Ayotte era in NH

New Hampshire 24 hours ago

NH elementary school to carry out ‘bat eviction' after animals spotted in halls

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us