2 dead after RV fire in Manchester, New Hamsphire

Multiple people were killed in an RV fire in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to the fire on Brown Avenue around 8 p.m., the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed. Crews were faced with heavy fire when they first arrived. It took around 30 minutes to get it under control.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the bedroom area, fire officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289.