New Hampshire

2 dead after RV fire in Manchester, New Hamsphire

Two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the bedroom area, fire officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Fire-Generic8
FILE

Multiple people were killed in an RV fire in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to the fire on Brown Avenue around 8 p.m., the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed. Crews were faced with heavy fire when they first arrived. It took around 30 minutes to get it under control.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the bedroom area, fire officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289.

More New Hampshire news

Mount Washington Feb 3

2 hikers from Mass. rescued on Mount Washington

New Hampshire Feb 4

‘A happy call': NH 911 operator meets baby he helped deliver by phone

This article tagged under:

New HampshireManchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us