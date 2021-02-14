Manchester Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Collision on Route 101 in Peterborough, NH

A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Route 101 in Peterborough, state police said.

Ryan Kerick, 39, of Manchester, died following the collision near Field Road shortly after 10:30 p.m., police announced in a statement Sunday.

State police say a preliminary investigation indicates that a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Brett Biron, was traveling westbound when Biron lost control of his vehicle, crossing the center dividing line and traveling into the eastbound lane.

After crossing into the opposing lane, police say Biron's Jetta collided with a Ford Escape, driven by Kerick.

Kerick sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said, but his daughter, who was with him at the time of the collision, was not seriously injured. Police did not release the girl's age.

Biron, 21, of Milford, was seriously injured in the crash, and he was taken to Elliott Hospital in Manchester. There was no update on his condition Sunday night.

Police say at this time it does appear that fatigue was a factor in this crash, however all aspects remain under investigation.

Route 101 was closed for several hours Saturday night while the on-scene investigation occurred. State police were assisted on scene by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, as well as the Peterborough Police and Fire departments.

Anyone that may have further information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Joshuah Howe at 603-223-8494 or email him at Joshuah.R.Howe@dos.nh.gov.