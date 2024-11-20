Convenience store robbed twice in Manchester, NH

A convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire, was robbed twice in a matter of a few days, according to police, who say they believe the incidents are connected.

Manchester police say they responded to the Parkside Convenience Store, located at 675 Hooksett Road, on Nov. 7 and Nov. 11.

In the first incident, officers responded around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 7 and noticed damage to two windows and a door. Surveillance video captured a man entering the store around 1:30 a.m., and it was determined that cash, cigarettes and scratch tickets were missing.

A few days later, on Nov. 11., officers again responded to the store and found the board that had been covering the previously damaged window was on the ground. Surveillance video captured someone prying that board off the window around 2 a.m. and then going into the store to grab cash and cigarettes.

In the second incident, the suspect is wearing a hood and his face is obscured but police say they believe the two burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Detective James Pittman at 603-792-5551.