Man facing 40 counts over NH child sex assault allegations, police say

A man is facing a slew of charges after his arrest on suspicion of sexually assaulting several children, police in Manchester, New Hampshire, said Friday.

Alexander Haggie, a 26-year-old from Manchester, was indicted this month on 40 counts of 14 charges, including three counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of second-degree assault (strangulation), Manchester police said.

Haggie's girlfriend, 29-year-old Nicole Menard, has also been charged in connection with one of the cases involving him, police said.

Haggie was arrested in October following multiple investigations with the department's juvenile unit, according to police, who didn't share details about what the man is alleged to have done.

Later indicted, Haggie was being held in jail on preventative detention ahead of an arraignment Feb. 24 at Hillsborough Superior Court - North. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Menard was arrested in November, then released on $500 cash bail. She was indicted on charges of witness tampering and endangering the welfare of a child, and is set to appear in court Feb. 21, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.