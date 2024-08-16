New Hampshire

2 injured in crash involving truck on I-293 in Manchester, NH

Drivers are being advised to avoid Interstate 293 south near exit 6

Two people were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Friday morning.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on I-293 south near exit 6, New Hampshire State Police said, where traffic was detoured after the truck rolled over.

The driver of the truck and a driver of a sedan were taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who said it's going to take several hours to remove the truck and cleanup the scene.

The cause of the crash wasn't released.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
