Girl, mom covered in filth when man pushed over NH Port-a-potty, police say

A man knocked over a portable toilet that had a young mother and her 4-year-old daughter inside Wednesday, covering them in filth, according to police in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The woman and child were trapped inside, since the Derryfield Park port-a-potty landed on its door, police said. They had to be rescued by bystanders.

The pair were covered in bodily fluids and feces but unhurt, according to police. They did not appear to know the 18-year-old man accused of pushing the port-a-potty over, Manchester resident Aiden Studer.

Studer and the woman had been arguing near the port-a-potty, witnesses told investigators, and he allegedly pushed it over when the woman went in to help her daughter. He allegedly later threw something at an officer, police said.

Studer faces charges of criminal restraint, criminal mischief and simple assault on a police officer. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.