Manchester Police Investigating Suspicious Death Near Mall of New Hampshire

Manchester police asked people to avoid the area of police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A suspicious death investigation is underway Saturday in Manchester, near the Mall of New Hampshire, officials announced.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that his office has responded to a suspicious death on South Willow Street, while Manchester police confirmed there is police activity on the street in the area of the mall.

Police asked people to avoid the scene while first responders work.

No other details have been released at this time. The attorney general said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This developing news story will be updated.

