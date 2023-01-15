Local

New Hampshire

Manchester Police Searching for Vehicle in Hit-and-Run That Left Man Seriously Injured

Manchester police say the vehicle appears to be a dark-colored 4-door hatchback

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Manchester Police

Police are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, that left a 35-year-old man with serious injuries.

Manchester police were called to the area of Union and Merrimack streets just before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian in the roadway and found a man suffering from what appeared to be a potential serious head injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition.

Investigators determined a motor vehicle struck the pedestrian as he was attempting to cross Union Street and then fled the scene. The Manchester Police Department obtained a photo of the suspect vehicle using surveillance footage from the area. According to police, it appears to be a dark-colored 4-door hatchback.

Anyone who can help identify or local the vehicle involved in this collision, or who has more information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

