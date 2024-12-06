Connecticut police sergeant, school resource officer supervisor arrested

A sergeant with the Manchester Police Department who also served as a supervisor of school resource officers for Manchester Public Schools has been arrested.

Police said they served 33-year-old Ryan Moan, of Coventry, with a warrant on Friday and he has been charged with risk of injury/impairing morals of a child, enticing a minor by computer, misrepresentation of age to entice a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Moan has been placed on unpaid leave, according to the police department.

Police said Moan, a sergeant with the Manchester Police Department, was most recently assigned as the school resource officer supervisor for the Manchester Public Schools.

The court has sealed the arrest warrant and police said the charges are not related to him acting in his capacity as a police officer and the victim is not a Manchester student or resident.

Town manager Steve Stephanou and Manchester police chief William Darby issued a statement after the arrest.

“The Town of Manchester and Manchester Police Department (MPD) are shocked, outraged, and disturbed by these alleged actions. Comments will be limited given the on-going investigation, but the Town is committed to full transparency.

“The alleged actions are in complete contrast to MPD’s values of integrity, compassion, and fairness and do not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the officers who make up the department.

“As parents, we understand the impact this news may have on parents and guardians who place trust in those who serve our students. If any child or member of the Manchester Public Schools (MPS) community needs support, please do not hesitate to reach out to MPD and/or designated contacts at MPS,” the statement from Stephanou and Darby says.

Moan has been employed by the Manchester Police Department since February 2017.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in Manchester on Jan. 3.

Anyone who has information on his conduct is asked to contact Lieutenant Ryan Shea at (860) 645-5520 or email shear@manchesterct.gov.