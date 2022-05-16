New Details in Boston Arrest of Woman Suspected of Stabbing NH Man to Death

A woman suspected of fatally stabbing a 71-year-old man in the head in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week was due in court on Boston Monday, as new details from how she was caught while running from police were revealed.

Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after an extensive search, local police said.

Officers had run a registration check of Beard's vehicle near a McDonald's in Roxbury around 1:30 p.m. and found that it was connected to a warrant for the killing in Manchester. But the officers weren't able to pull the vehicle over, so they alerted other teams in the department, officials said.

Police used traffic cameras to track the vehicle, which led Beard to be pulled over near a Dorchester Holiday Inn at 9:27 p.m., about eight hours after her vehicle was first spotted, officials said.

She was due to appear in South Boston District Court Monday to face a charge of being a fugitive from justice. She faces a second-degree murder charge in New Hampshire, where the warrant was issued. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Beard allegedly killed John Glennon by stabbing him in the head with a knife and stole his car, a silver Subaru Impreza, early Friday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office had issued a warrant for her arrest on Saturday and told the public she should be considered dangerous given the nature of the allegations.

Glennon's body was found around 8 a.m. Friday inside his Franklin Street home, authorities have said. An autopsy completed Saturday determined Glennon was killed by multiple sharp force injuries in a homicide.

Anyone with information about Glennon's death has been asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.