Local

stabbing

New Details in Boston Arrest of Woman Suspected of Stabbing NH Man to Death

Stephanie Beard faces a second-degree murder charge in New Hampshire in the killing of John Glennon

By Staff Reports

An undated image of a courtroom gavel.
NBC Connecticut

A woman suspected of fatally stabbing a 71-year-old man in the head in Manchester, New Hampshire, last week was due in court on Boston Monday, as new details from how she was caught while running from police were revealed.

Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after an extensive search, local police said.

Officers had run a registration check of Beard's vehicle near a McDonald's in Roxbury around 1:30 p.m. and found that it was connected to a warrant for the killing in Manchester. But the officers weren't able to pull the vehicle over, so they alerted other teams in the department, officials said.

The Boston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday. Authorities allege she fatally stabbed John Glennon on Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police used traffic cameras to track the vehicle, which led Beard to be pulled over near a Dorchester Holiday Inn at 9:27 p.m., about eight hours after her vehicle was first spotted, officials said.

She was due to appear in South Boston District Court Monday to face a charge of being a fugitive from justice. She faces a second-degree murder charge in New Hampshire, where the warrant was issued. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Beard allegedly killed John Glennon by stabbing him in the head with a knife and stole his car, a silver Subaru Impreza, early Friday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office had issued a warrant for her arrest on Saturday and told the public she should be considered dangerous given the nature of the allegations.

Local

ARPA-H 3 mins ago

Mass. Pushing to Host HQ of New $1B Federal Biomedical Research Agency

16 mins ago

MBTA Unveiling Redesigned Bus Route Map Around Boston Area

Glennon's body was found around 8 a.m. Friday inside his Franklin Street home, authorities have said. An autopsy completed Saturday determined Glennon was killed by multiple sharp force injuries in a homicide.

Anyone with information about Glennon's death has been asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

stabbingBostonNew HampshireMANCHESTERmurder
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us