Manhole Cover Explodes in Boston, Hundreds Without Power

Crews will be working into the night with power expected to be restored around 1 a.m. Thursday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

​Hundreds of people in Boston's South End neighborhood are in the dark Wednesday night, hours after a manhole cover exploded.

Eversource said crews responded to the incident around 5 p.m. near E. Concord and Harrison Avenue. Around 200 customers in two buildings are impacted by what what Eversource called an underground fault.

The utility company initially said they anticipated power would be restored soon, but hours later they said they found more damage in the lines than expected and that it will take longer to restore the power. Their new estimate is around 1 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

