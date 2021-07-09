Local

Attempted Kidnapping

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in East Boson Attempted Kidnapping

The victim told police that she was grabbed by an unknown man while walking to work in the area of Bremen and Porter Streets early Wednesday morning

Authorities are asking for help in the search for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in East Boston Wednesday morning.

The victim told police that she was grabbed by an unknown man while walking to work in the area of Bremen and Porter Streets around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Boston Police have described the suspect as a man between 18 and 25-years-old, wearing a white shirt, white shorts and dark sneakers.

The woman was able to break away from the man, who then fled from the area. A white SUV may have been involved in this incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Boston Police.

