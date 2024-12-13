Vermont

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot police officer in Vermont

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in St. Johnsbury

By Marc Fortier

Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police are searching for a man alleged to have shot a police officer in St. Johnsbury late Friday afternoon.

The suspect, identified by police as 38-year-old Scott Mason, lives in a second-floor apartment at 261 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone who sees him should call 911.

Mason is described as 5'11" tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday when St. Johnsbury police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at Mason's apartment. Upon arrival, a St. Johnsbury police officer was shot at least one time and wounded.

The officer was taken by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he continues to receive treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

