Man's Body Found in Rhode Island Home

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

A man's body was found at a home in Middletown, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, police said.

The home on West Main Road was blocked off by yellow police tape on Tuesday afternoon, NBC affiliate WJAR reported. The body was identified Wednesday as 39-year-old John Edward-Corbett.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of Corbett's death, which will be investigated by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the authorities at 401-846-1144, ext. 7017.

