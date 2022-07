The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a man's body from the water off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island, on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The body was found just after 9 a.m. near Price Neck, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Officials may have identified the person, but their name wasn't revealed.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating the case, a Coast Guard representative told the news station.

No further information has been released.