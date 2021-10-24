Man, 20, Found Dead in Manchester Park Was Shot in the Back: NH Attorney General

New Hampshire officials are investigating a 20-year-old soccer standout's death as a homicide, one day after his body was found at a park in Manchester.

The Attorney General's Office had first deemed the man's death suspicious after he was found dead Sunday morning at Derryfield Park, in the area of Al Lemire Park off of Bridge Street.

On Monday, the AG identified the victim as Thamba Mbungu and said an autopsy had determined Mbungu died of a gunshot wound to the back. His death was ruled a homicide, the attorney general said.

Manchester Public Schools Superintendent John Goldhardt released a statement Monday, saying Mbungu was a graduate of Central High School and that his death would deeply affect the Manchester high school community.

"We are completely devastated by the loss of this young man, taken far too soon," Goldhardt said. "We know Thamba’s passing will be felt deeply by our entire school community, particularly his alma mater, Central."

The superintendent also said resources and support will be made available for students and staff during this difficult time.

The New England Revolution did not have an official statement Monday but did confirm to NBC10 Boston that Mbungu was a part of their soccer academy at one point.

The death investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police detectives at 603-668-8711.