Many Students Return to Class in Mass. Monday

K-8 students in several school districts across Massachusetts return to their classrooms Monday, including those in Boston and Somerville.

Wednesday is the deadline for middle schools in Massachusetts to return to full in-person learning.

Some school districts in Massachusetts have students in grades K-8 returning to full in-person learning five days a week starting Monday. Families were given the chance to chose whether to move forward with in-person or remote schooling.

But the return to classrooms after April vacation has some concerned about a potential spike in coronavirus cases and the need for testing in schools.

Medical experts are encouraging all families who traveled out of state during vacation week to get their kids tested as a precaution. A number of school districts are offering coronavirus testing this week, or doing pooled testing next week.

Massachusetts students less than 10 years old, people who are vaccinated and people who have traveled less than 24 hours do not need to be tested.

Several communities received waivers to delay reopening, including Worcester, where in-person classes for K-8 students are delayed until May 3.

In Somerville, schools will be running on a two-hour delay to accommodate rapid testing for in person teachers and staff.