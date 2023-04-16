Local

Boston Marathon

MAP: Places to Watch the Boston Marathon Along Its 26-Mile Route

By Matt Fortin

Boston Marathon Monday has just about arrived, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the road race's path to cheer for the athletes as they make a run for the finish line.

The Boston Athletic Association offers a spectator guide, featuring some of the best places to watch the Boston Marathon, and guidelines to keep in mind if you're planning to go spectate.

Here's an interactive map of the BAA's suggested spectator vantage points. They provided one in each of the eight communities that marathon runners will pass through on Monday morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston Marathon Stories

Boston Marathon 8 hours ago

Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Walk a Mile for the Official Boston Marathon Dog

Boston Marathon 13 hours ago

Benefit Concert Among Events Being Held in Boston Ahead of Marathon Monday

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us