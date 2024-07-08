Massachusetts

MAP: These Massachusetts beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels

The state provides an updated dashboard of beach closures that is updated twice daily

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Every day across Massacusetts in the summer, numerous beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. So how do you know which beaches are safe to swim at?

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health provides a dashboard of beach closures, which is updated daily at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. during beach season.

What beaches are closed in Massachusetts?

Below, you'll find an updated map and an updated list showing beach closures across the state, along with the reasons why they're closed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

You can also click here to see the list of Massachusetts beach closures and additional details.

Local

Boston Red Sox 3 mins ago

The most memorable All-Star Game performances by Red Sox players

Boston Celtics 34 mins ago

Celtics announce 2024 Summer League roster, including Baylor Scheierman

If a beach is closed, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says you should not swim or enter the water at that location to avoid the risk of illness.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us