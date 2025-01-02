Massachusetts

MAP: 10,000 without power in Mass., dozens of flight delays at Logan due to strong winds

Wind advisories are in effect for much of the state through 10 p.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

National Grid

Thousands of Massachusetts customers are without electricity and dozens of flights going into and out of Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday have been delayed or cancelled due to strong winds.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting about 10,500 power outages across the state as of 13 a.m. About 1,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire, and another 1,000 or so across the rest of New England.

Logan Airport said in a social media post at 8:30 a.m. that delays should be expected due to weather, and advised passengers to check in with their airline before coming to the airport.

According to FlightAware, there were a total of 26 delays at Logan Airport as of Thursday morning and another 21 cancellations.

Wind advisories are in effect for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire until 10 p.m. Thursday, with gusts expected to top out near 50-55 mph in some areas.

More Massachusetts stories

Barnstable 1 hour ago

Cape Cod man shot air rifle at tree workers, police say

Weather 6 hours ago

Wind gusts could top 50 mph Thursday; isolated power outages possible

Health & Wellness 3 hours ago

Trying ‘Dry January'? There are benefits, experts say

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us