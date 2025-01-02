MAP: 10,000 without power in Mass., dozens of flight delays at Logan due to strong winds

Thousands of Massachusetts customers are without electricity and dozens of flights going into and out of Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday have been delayed or cancelled due to strong winds.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting about 10,500 power outages across the state as of 13 a.m. About 1,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire, and another 1,000 or so across the rest of New England.

Logan Airport said in a social media post at 8:30 a.m. that delays should be expected due to weather, and advised passengers to check in with their airline before coming to the airport.

Due to weather, delays are expected. Passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport. Check flight status: https://t.co/UBjQN5Kouq pic.twitter.com/VIm3KEZatR — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) January 2, 2025

According to FlightAware, there were a total of 26 delays at Logan Airport as of Thursday morning and another 21 cancellations.

Wind advisories are in effect for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire until 10 p.m. Thursday, with gusts expected to top out near 50-55 mph in some areas.