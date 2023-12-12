Marblehead Public Schools reviewing student restraint protocols, 4 staff members on leave

Four staff members at a Marblehead, Massachusetts, elementary school were placed on paid administrative leave while the school district reviews its policies and protocols pertaining to the student restraint process, according to interim Superintendent Theresa McGuinness.

The decision comes after recent events involving the restraint of a student at Glover Elementary School, McGuinness said in a statement last week.

"This is not a punitive action, but it is necessary during this process," said the interim superintendent.

State guidelines, McGuinness said, allow staff who have received proper training and certification to restrain students but only as a last resort. She said that applies when a student's behavior poses a threat of assault, or imminent, serious, physical harm to self or others.

McGuinness said the district secured the services of an outside evaluator and an attorney who specializes in education policy to work closely with Marblehead Public Schools.

Details surrounding the Glover Elementary School incident were not released.

"The safety and security of all of our students and staff is our top priority," said McGuinness. "The district will take whatever measures are necessary to ensure that all of our schools are safe and welcoming learning environments for all."

McGuinness said she's asking parents and the community to be patient and to "allow the administrative review process to run to completion."

She said the district will be "transparent" and "forthcoming" as it can be.

Marblehead Public Schools will make the administrative review documents available upon request when it's completed with only legally required redactions, said McGuinness.