2nd woman busted with large amount of marijuana before Boston-UK flight, DA says

For the second time in two months, a woman was arrested with about 70 lbs. of marijuana at Boston's Logan International Airport before a flight to the United Kingdom, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Fareedat Folunsho, a 19-year-old from London, was arrested Sunday night as she was attempting to fly back to the nation, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office. Customs and Border Patrol agents had seized the marijuana before the flight.

In a Boston court, Folunsho was ordered held on $1,500 bail on a drug trafficking charge. She's due back in court May 21; it wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Prosecutors said the marijuana she was carrying would have a street value in the U.K. of about $350,000. Massachusetts law allows people over 21 to have up to 10 ounces of marijuana in their homes, but only to carry up to an ounce in public.

Folunsho's arrest comes several weeks after 28-year-old Nalexus Palmer was arrested at Logan airport, allegedly with 74 lbs. of vacuum-sealed marijuana bags in two suitcases. She was ordered held on $3,000 bail and was due back in court May 24.