A haze of uncertainty hangs over the future of marijuana on Martha's Vineyard

Marijuana business owners and users on Martha's Vineyard are facing a dire situation that’s only getting worse by the day.

Island Time Dispensary on Martha’s Vineyard shut its doors three weeks ago due to a lack of product, and state regulations that forbid marijuana to be shipped over Massachusetts waterways.

“We need a solution, and we need a solution now,” said Island Time Owner Geoff Rose.

A lawsuit filed over the issue and public outcry has the Cannabis Control Commission’s attention. Officials held a public hearing Thursday on the Vineyard.

Speakers voiced concern about losing access to medications and urged commissioners to remove red tape for the few dispensaries open on the island.

“It was helpful to hear from the people that are really impacted by the tension between the regulations, federal law and all the policy issues,” said Commissioner Bruce Stebbins.

But finding a fix that balances the Steamship Authority, state waters, federal waters and regulations is no easy task.

“There’s only so much we can do as the Cannabis Control Commission as an entity, I think we already took some important first steps,” Stebbins said.

While the Commission considers what action it can take, Rose says time is running out for his business.

“Another week or so at best,” said Rose.

The Cannabis Control Commission’s next meeting is June 13, with plans to discuss next steps and ways to remedy this situation.