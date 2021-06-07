Marine's Military Trial Begins in 2019 Death of Emerson College Student

The military trial for a U.S. Marine accused of killing a college student in Boston in 2019 was getting underway Monday.

Lance Cpl. Samuel London was charged last year with murder, voluntary and involuntary manslaughter and assault consummated by battery in the death of Emerson College student Daniel Hollis.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hollis died Oct. 2, 2019, days after being hospitalized with brain injuries following what his family described as a fight in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

His family said at the time that Hollis, who was 19, was leaving a party with friends when their group was "confronted" by another group of "college-aged boys." They believed a scuffle ensued during which Hollis was hit, causing him to hit his head on cement or bricks.

A Marine is under investigation in connection with the death of an Emerson College student.

London was arraigned in Quantico, Virginia, in November months after a Suffolk County grand jury had voted against indicting London.

Hollis' family has said the military were taking over the case because London was a reservist on duty when the incident took place, an investigator told them.

The family released a statement after they'd been told the charges against London were being filed saying they were "incredibly grateful" for the military investigators and prosecutors who worked on the case.

Hollis was a student-athlete who was majoring in marketing communications.