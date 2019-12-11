What to Know Lauren Fisher, 65, was arrested in the raid. She was previously barred from having animals on her property after a similar raid 20 years ago

There was a strong odor inside the home along with animal droppings, including on a mattress. It has been condemned

Children were living in the home, though not present at the time of the raid, and have been placed with relatives

A woman is facing a number of charges, including animal cruelty, following a raid at her "squalid" farmhouse and property in Marion, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Miniature horses, exotic birds, cats and dogs were among the dozens of animals seized in the raid, Marion police said at a news conference. The home on Front Street, where children were living amid animal waste, has been condemned as well, as it was structurally unsound and filthy.

"It was immediately found that conditions at the property were squalid and indicative of animal cruelty," Marion police Chief John Garcia said.

Marion Town Administrator Jay McGrail called it "a very unfortunate situation for all involved." He noted that a similar incident happened at the home about 20 years ago.

Lauren Fisher, 65, was arrested on four charges. She was previously barred from having animals on her property after she was charged in 1999 with several dozen counts of animal cruelty, a law enforcement source told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. Her home was condemned at the time, officials said this week.

Police said they began investigating after a report on Monday that multiple animals were allegedly being neglected and that deceased animals had been moved from the property.

A search warrant was obtained and local police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Animal Rescue League of Boston arrived at the eight-acre property Wednesday.

The property belonging to Fisher was "squalid," officials said in a news release.

In addition to feces on the floor and on a mattress, police said, there was also a strong odor inside the home.

Outside the home, there were multiple unregistered vehicles, dilapidated sheds and outbuildings, according to the release, and both inside and outside the home, police found dozens of animals, including multiple miniature horses, potbellied pigs, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, hens, chickens, dogs, cats and exotic birds.

The animals have been taken into custody by the Animal Rescue League. Police were still determining exactly how many were seized hours after the raid began.

Fisher was home during the raid and became "disruptive" while trying to interfere with the investigation, police said. She was charged with resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer, as well as two counts of animal cruelty.

In additional to Fisher, at least four other people were living at the property including children, police said. The children weren't present for the arrest and authorities have made arrangements for them to stay with relatives.

After Fisher was charged with animal cruelty in 1999, police visited the property again in September 2009 to investigate a child welfare complaint, according to court records.

Officers found "trash and debris strewn about the front yard," and "household garbage, piles of empty dog food cans, auto parts, broken toys, empty propane cylinders, at least two vehicles, trailers, a boat, and numerous sheds in different stages of disrepair" outside, according to a police report.

Police also found a cow chained to a stake, numerous St. Bernard dogs inside a chain link kennel, and chickens roaming freely around the property, the report states.

Town officials obtained an emergency court order to inspect the property later that month, telling a judge they feared children living there were in jeopardy.

The town administrator and the town’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests Wednesday to discuss the two previous incidents. It's unclear when Fisher will appear in court to face charges in the latest case.